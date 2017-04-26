Indian tribes fear Trump will be a buzzkill for their marijuana business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Pause 3:38 We'll be there 1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine 2:33 Photographs from 'No Safe Place,' a special report by The Sacramento Bee 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:15 Central Valley Honor Flight 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jim Peters, a Squaxin Island Tribe councilman, is happy that his tribe in Washington state is the first in the nation to run a marijuana store. But he and other tribal officials worry that the Trump administration may put an end to all pot sales by states and tribes. Video taken on April 25, 2017. Steve Bloom The Olympian