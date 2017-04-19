2 new moms and internet sensations, ‘Giraffe Mom’ and April the Giraffe, meet at zoo

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro 0:50 Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupts Sean Spicer during White House briefing 3:38 We'll be there 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 2:08 Young Chicago Cubs fan surprised with game tickets, cries tears of joy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After months of live streaming by the Animal Adventure Park of a pregnant giraffe named April, she finally gave birth. This is the fourth calf for the 15-year-old April, but the first for the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York. Animal Adventure Park