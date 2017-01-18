Bomb threats made to Jewish community centers in 17 states

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:21 Miami Beach man arrested for Twitter threats against Donald Trump