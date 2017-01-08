7 people arrested while feeding the homeless — because they didn’t pay for a permit

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

1:48 Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents