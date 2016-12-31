‘Bigly’ makes college’s list of words to be banned

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

1:05 Giant panda cub Bei Bei goes outside for the first time

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story