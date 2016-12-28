Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

3:49 How Jim Harbaugh fires up a Texas high school football team

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy