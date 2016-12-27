Donald Trump and Rick Perry have very different views of wind energy. Who’ll win?

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy Pause

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

0:56 Baby needs a new home

4:45 Rebirth of a Transgender Teenager

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?