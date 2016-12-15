Florida slips to 36th on annual list of most healthy states

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:02 Thousands protest for $15 minimum wage

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast