Air traffic controllers take a nap and grab a snack while pilots’ calls go unanswered

1:37 Video shows suspected Charleston church shooter leave Emanuel AME with gun Pause

2:02 Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:41 Rock Hill church defaced with human waste

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case