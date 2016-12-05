Conspiracy peddlers continue pushing debunked ‘pizzagate’ tale

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:59 Trump's White House

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast