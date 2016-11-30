Religion feels like a drug to our brains, study shows

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle Pause

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

2:10 Miami collective art expression take the streets

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

2:28 Florida Panthers lose a shootout in Tom Rowe's coaching debut

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:44 Pickle peppers this fast and easy way