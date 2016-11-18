Backers of legal pot horrified by Trump’s selection of Sessions

0:48 Baby snake makes entertaining toy for feral kitten Pause

0:45 Do pigs fly? No, but they roam around the neighborhood

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:51 Anti-Trump protesters marching on Main Street in Columbia

3:44 Booker T. Washington routs Miami Edison