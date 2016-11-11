A teacher tells his Latino students their parents will be deported after Trump victory

1:43 Election Day by the numbers Pause

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

1:24 E-cigarette battery explodes in woman's purse

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"