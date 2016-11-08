Supreme Court gives receptive hearing to Miami’s complaint about discriminatory loans

0:57 Miami-Dade County prints ballots ahead of Nov. 8 election Pause

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

1:29 Video shows rattlesnakes fighting for dominance

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

0:41 Transgender Homecoming Queen: 'Like Cinderella'

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

1:59 The 2006 'Bathroom Law' that seems to work for D.C.

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida