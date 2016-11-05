Photo shows a police officer giving thumbs up next to a dead man’s body

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing Pause

4:14 St. Thomas routs Flanagan 45-19

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:31 Miami coach Mark Richt talks about Ahmmon Richards, who had eight catches for 144 yards