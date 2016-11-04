Jurors find Rolling Stone writer liable in UVA rape defamation suit

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing Pause

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

0:37 A laser-powered robot caterpillar

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

3:19 Dragic explains how he changed his shot this summer