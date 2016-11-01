We are not putting diapers on our horses, defiant Amish say as they fight poop law

1:19 Bus monitor punches preschooler Pause

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting

7:19 Voting rights are revoked

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap