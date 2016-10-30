Girls caught in custody battle after parents are killed in head-on collision

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study Pause

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

2:29 The four rules of firehouse cooking, according to Sacramento fire Capt. Richard Hathaway

1:59 The 2006 'Bathroom Law' that seems to work for D.C.

1:49 Hillary Clinton takes stage with JLo