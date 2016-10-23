At least 7 dead after tour bus, truck crash in California, authorities say

A tour bus and a semi-truck crashed on a highway in Southern California early Sunday, killing at least seven people, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Officer Stephanie Hamilton confirmed the fatalities to the Desert Sun newspaper in Palm Springs that firefighters had removed more bodies using ladders to climb into the bus' windows.
Photos show the front of the passenger bus pushed into the semi-truck's trailer after the wreck on Interstate 10 in Desert Hot Springs, near the desert resort town of Palm Springs. Responders used tow trucks to lift the trailer to provide easier access and pull the semi-truck forward, the newspaper reported.
There are conflicting reports on the number of people killed. Some news services are reporting 11 people were killed, and another says 13.
At least 30 victims have been taken to hospitals. Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs received 14 patients: five in critical condition, three in serious condition and six with minor injuries, hospital director of marketing Rich Ramhoff said.
Eleven people with minor injuries were sent to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, spokesperson Lee Rice. JFK Medical Center received five patients, all with minor injuries, chief development officer Linda Evans said.
The bus was operated by USA Holiday, an Alhambra-based company that owns one bus and employs one driver, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing federal records.
A woman who answered the phone at USA Holiday told The Times that she was the daughter of the company’s owners. She said she did not know how many people had been killed or whether the driver survived.
In the last several months, USA Holiday has used Facebook and Instagram to advertise trips from Koreatown, the San Fernando Valley and Southeast Los Angeles to casinos across Southern California, The Times reported.
Its cause is not yet known. The CHP says all westbound lanes of the highway are closed and traffic is being diverted.
BREAKING UPDATE: Tour bus crash on I-10 has killed at least 11 people. https://t.co/uN4vLKMC0a— The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) October 23, 2016
California Highway Patrol: 13 dead, at least 31 injured in tour bus crash in Desert Hot Springs - NBC News https://t.co/jF4quyAIGk— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) October 23, 2016
