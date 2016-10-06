New Jersey commuter train was going too fast. Positive train control can prevent that.

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting Pause

0:40 Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

0:34 Pregnant manatee found in Cape Cod heading back to Florida

1:14 Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

1:37 NJ train crash witness speaks from scene

0:43 Huge shark hauled in off coast of Hilton Head

0:35 Curious lemurs investigate camera

0:21 Man caught on video sucker-punching woman

0:34 Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding