She told her high school she was sexually assaulted. They suspended her for it.

0:15 Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police Pause

1:43 Protest erupts after Charlotte police officer-involved fatal shooting

1:14 Exclusive video shows Sacramento police shooting, killing mentally ill man

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 NYC officials: Man suspected in both Manhattan and New Jersey bombings in custody

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

3:01 Marijuana's impact on your driving

1:04 Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

0:36 Orangutan nest building