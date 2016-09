Two police officers in Parlier, California, were confronted with an unusual task when they found a kitten trapped in a drainage pipe on Monday. Officers Jimenez and Corona were able to rescue the kitten after luring it closer with meows and a piece of burrito. The Parlier Animal Control is currently taking care of the kitten. The Parlier Police Department, which posted this video of the rescue, said Officer Corona would like adopt the kitten and name it “Burrito”.