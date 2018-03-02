Driverless cars will save many lives — and kill many jobs

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:24 Pro-government groups beat up woman in Venezuela Pause 0:46 Pro-government protesters storm Venezuelan National Assembly 0:44 Police helicopter fires on Venezuela court 0:59 Venezuela helicopter suspect explains his aims 0:29 Video shows shooting of Venezuelan protester David Vallenilla 1:26 Oppenheimer: Fidel a coward for not allowing political challenge 4:04 Video: Oppenheimer Report: Macri victory changes the political map in Latin America 0:31 Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states 0:48 Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts 1:43 David Beckham talks about his plans of developing a stadium in Overtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ford will be launching a fleet of self-driving cars in Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Mayor Carlos Gimenez hopes self-driving cars will help alleviate Miami’s traffic problems. Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Rob Wile Miami Herald Staff

Ford will be launching a fleet of self-driving cars in Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Mayor Carlos Gimenez hopes self-driving cars will help alleviate Miami’s traffic problems. Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Rob Wile Miami Herald Staff