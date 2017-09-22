While Venezuelans are forced to eat rabbits, Maduro tries to fool the world

In this July 30, 2017 file photo, released by the Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ballot after casting a vote for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. With the installation on Friday, Aug. 4, of Venezuela's newly elected, all-powerful constituent assembly, President Maduro's foes fear the body that will write a new constitution that will entrench the socialist administration and create a one-party state AP