As Venezuelans die on the streets, U.N. Human Rights Council remains mum

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Pro-government groups beat up woman in Venezuela Pause 0:46 Pro-government protesters storm Venezuelan National Assembly 0:44 Police helicopter fires on Venezuela court 0:59 Venezuela helicopter suspect explains his aims 1:26 Oppenheimer: Fidel a coward for not allowing political challenge 4:04 Video: Oppenheimer Report: Macri victory changes the political map in Latin America 1:33 Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg 1:01 Surveillance video catches passengers moving furniture on trains 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday. Twitter

Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday. Twitter