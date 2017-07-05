Four years later, Nicaragua’s $40 billion interoceanic canal remains a pipe dream

Wang Jing, founder and owner of the HKND Group, speaks during an interview in front of a painting featuring the late Communist leader Mao Zedong and his Red Army commanders in Beijing, China, Sept. 1, 2013. When Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega granted the Chinese telecommunications executive exclusive rights to develop a $40 billion canal through Nicaragua and operate it for 100 years, his administration touted the CEO's record of success heading a wireless communications firm with projects in 20 countries. Alexander F. Yuan AP