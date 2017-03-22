Day 3: Big Cypress wildfire grows to 11,000 acres

A wildfire burning for the third straight day on the Big Cypress National Preserve grew to more than 11,000 acres on Wednesday and reached the Tamiami Trail.
Heavy smoke from the fire has caused road closures along the Trail between Krome Avenue and State Road 29 since the fire ignited Sunday, and motorists may see more closures as firefights battle the blaze, said preserve spokeswoman Ardrianna McClane.
It’s still not known how the fire started, she said. The area where the fire is burning north of the Trail had been targeted for a prescribed burn, but the fire was not set as part of the plan.
As of Wednesday, the fire was 15 percent contained, with nearby trails and campgrounds closed to the public.
