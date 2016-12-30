Massive South Florida reservoir back in spotlight at conference

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach Pause

7:30 Plundering a small town

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio