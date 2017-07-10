HeroBoys comics donates to kids at Miami Lighthouse for Blind and Visually Impaired

Ed Boland Jr (right), co-founder of The HeroBoys comics, reading to a group of children at the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The HeroBoys, subjects of a new line of comic books and toys, visited the Miami Lighthouse to celebrate adventure, imagination, and limitless potential with blind children. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com