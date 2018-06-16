Police: Miami man got 'enraged' during sex, killed escort and dumped body

Three days after a woman's body was found on the side of a Miami road, police have arrested her suspected killer.
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, 37, was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the death of Ann Farran, 41, who was found dead Wednesday morning by paramedics.
Following his arrest, Hernandez-Caseres told police he had picked up Farran for the purpose of paying her for sex, according to an arrest report. Sometime during sex, the two began to argue and Hernandez-Caseres became "enraged," punching Farran in the throat and neck, and knocking her unconscious, the report said.
Police said Hernandez-Caseres then stopped his car in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Avenue, pulled Farran's body from the passenger side and dumped the body on a sidewalk before returning to his car and driving home.
Surveillance footage taken at the time shows a black vehicle coming to a stop between Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 37th Street. The driver gets out, removes a body from the passenger side and leaves it on the sidewalk.
When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived in the area more than an hour later, at about 6:20 a.m., Farran was pronounced dead. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Farran died from strangulation and that it appeared to be a homicide.
Hernandez-Caseres was arrested just after midnight and stands charged with first-degree murder. He was booked just before 3 a.m. Saturday into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remains without bail and under an immigration hold, according to the jail.
Comments