Firefighter arrested after attacking a man who wouldn’t give him a cigarette, cops say

A Monroe County firefighter was arrested Friday night after he attacked a man who refused to give him a cigarette, police said.
Deputies were called around 9 p.m. to the Looe Key Tiki Bar on Ramrod Key after reports of a fight, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. At the scene, they found a man with injuries on his face who claimed another patron had attacked him for declining to give him a cigarette. The bartender broke up the altercation.
The suspect, whom police identified as Dustin Hunt, denied the man’s claims in the parking lot and said he was the one who had been attacked, police said. But witnesses confirmed the victim’s assertions and Hunt was charged with battery.
Deputies took Hunt to jail and notified Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan of his employee’s arrest.
“I was made aware of the situation and will further investigate the circumstances," Callahan said in a statement. “I am disappointed. We hold our firefighters to a higher standard and this type of behavior is not tolerated. There will be consequences.”
