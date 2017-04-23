2 dead, one injured when someone opens fire on a car. Police need help in finding out who

Two people were killed and one person was injured when someone opened fire on the car they were in, according to Miami-Dade police.
According to police, four people were sitting inside a blue Saturn 4-door just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Northwest 97th Street when someone began shooting.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, died in the car. Dwight Parks, 34, who was a passenger, died at the hospital. Another passenger, Cepheus Quientin, 33, was shot in the arm and was in stable condition. A fourth person in the car, Harriet Earns, 35, was not injured.
Police, who said they did not yet know the motive, did not release any other information Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments