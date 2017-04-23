Crime

April 23, 2017 9:45 PM

2 dead, one injured when someone opens fire on a car. Police need help in finding out who

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Two people were killed and one person was injured when someone opened fire on the car they were in, according to Miami-Dade police.

According to police, four people were sitting inside a blue Saturn 4-door just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Northwest 97th Street when someone began shooting.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died in the car. Dwight Parks, 34, who was a passenger, died at the hospital. Another passenger, Cepheus Quientin, 33, was shot in the arm and was in stable condition. A fourth person in the car, Harriet Earns, 35, was not injured.

Police, who said they did not yet know the motive, did not release any other information Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content) 0:59

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)
Polo Club shooting suspect caught on surveillance video 3:19

Polo Club shooting suspect caught on surveillance video
Man killed after being hit by car in Miami 0:28

Man killed after being hit by car in Miami

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos