April 19, 2017 10:59 PM

Man dies on the Dolphin Expressway. Police trying to piece together what happened

BY CARLI TEPROFF

A 40-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car on the Dolphin Expressway earlier this month, and now Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding out what happened.

Keith Rolle was found inside a 2012 silver Nissan Altima in the eastbound lanes of State Road 836 and Northwest 45th Avenue just before midnight April 7 after a minor single-car crash, police said.

Rolle, who was covered in blood, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police say an autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

