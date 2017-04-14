He went to go check out at the Stop & Shop. Then he pulled a gun.

Miami police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Police said the robber grabbed a few things from the shelves of the Stop & Shop on 4777 W Flagler St. around 3:30 a.m. While the cashier was checking him out, the robber pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The cashier, police said, begged for his life as the robber raided the register. He ran off without harming the employee.
Please assist us in identifying this offender who robbed a convenience store located at 4777 W. Flagler St, on April 12, 2017 at 3:30am pic.twitter.com/PDV3rDGiiP— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 14, 2017
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
