February 22, 2017 10:16 PM

A man is shot in the head and dies. Police need help in solving the crime

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot to death inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home Wednesday.

A 911 call reporting that a man had been shot came in just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head inside a home in the 14000 block of Northwest Ninth Court, police said.

The shooter is described a heavy set man who is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

