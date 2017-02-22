A man is shot in the head and dies. Police need help in solving the crime

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot to death inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home Wednesday.
A 911 call reporting that a man had been shot came in just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head inside a home in the 14000 block of Northwest Ninth Court, police said.
The shooter is described a heavy set man who is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
