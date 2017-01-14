Crime

Hialeah man kills suspected armed home invader, police said

A man was killed by a Hialeah homeowner during an armed home invasion robbery Saturday afternoon, police said.

Four suspected thieves broke into a home on the 1000 block of West 77th Street around 2 p.m., Hialeah police said. A man who lives in the house shot one intruder fatally, and three more took off in a green car. It’s unclear if any other suspect was wounded.

Police said the resident who shot the intruder is working with investigators.

