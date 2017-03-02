Soccer coach arrested after teens say he exposed himself, police say

A soccer coach was arrested after detectives say he exposed himself to two 13-year-old boys during a recent practice, according to a Miami-Dade police report.
Jose Jeronimo Garcia, 34, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition on each child, or two counts.
According to the report, the boys are part of a soccer school at Ruben Dario Park, 9825 W. Flagler St. in Fontainebleau.
The teens were at a practice Monday when Garcia, who is the goalie coach, called them over to help him stretch, according to the report.
While the teens were stretching Garcia’s legs, Garcia exposed himself, an officer wrote in the report.
“The two victims got startled, walked away and reported to the head coach,” the officer wrote.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
