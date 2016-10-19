6-year-old, teenager and woman wounded in North Miami drive-by shooting

A 6-year-boy, a teenager and a woman were injured Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting as they sat in the courtyard of a North Miami apartment complex, according to North Miami police.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 1298 NE 128th St.
Assistant Chief Neal Cuevas said the child was hit in the “lower extremities” and was expected to recover. The 19-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Cuevas said.
As of 11 p.m., it was not clear how many shooters participated and what kind of car was used.
“We have detectives on the scene and we are gathering and processing evidence,” Cuevas said. “Its absolutely gut wrenching anytime we have to deal with children being injured like this.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
