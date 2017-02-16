Violent 6-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 8 injured in Miami Gardens

One person was killed and eight others were injured Thursday evening in a crash involving six vehicles in Miami Gardens, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 19320 NW 37th Ave.
“There were a lot car parts and pieces everywhere,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said. “It almost looked like an explosion because the cars were apart from each.”
Lay said one person died at the scene. Eight other people taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition.
Miami Gardens police detectives are investigating.
Comments