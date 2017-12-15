This 1956 building, designed in the Miami Modern style by architect Gilbert Fein, is an example of the kind of architecture that is being preserved with the creation of two new local historic districts in Miami Beach.
This 1956 building, designed in the Miami Modern style by architect Gilbert Fein, is an example of the kind of architecture that is being preserved with the creation of two new local historic districts in Miami Beach. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com
This 1956 building, designed in the Miami Modern style by architect Gilbert Fein, is an example of the kind of architecture that is being preserved with the creation of two new local historic districts in Miami Beach. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach

Can ‘Miami Modern’ do for North Beach what Art Deco did for South Beach?

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

December 15, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

South Beach’s transformation from tired haunt for retirees to booming hub for tourists and fun-seekers is partly owed to the unique architecture of the area.

The city’s renaissance over the past few decades has been set against a backdrop of Art Deco hotels and apartment buildings that have become avatars for Miami Beach. They’re emblematic of the coastal city’s early history and the activists who fought to preserve these relics of the past.

Now city leaders want to repeat the magic.

The city is moving to protect more than 200 mid-century apartment buildings across two new local historic districts — which comes with significant protection from demolition. The swath of low-slung multi-family buildings were built after World War II, many in the “Miami Modern” or “MiMo” style that has enjoyed a resurgence through the renovation of hotels along Biscayne Boulevard in the upper east side of Miami.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

7416 Byron Ave
This 1956 building, designed in the Miami Modern style by architect Gilbert Fein, is an example of the kind of architecture that is being preserved with the creation of two new local historic districts in Miami Beach.
Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

On Wednesday, Miami Beach commissioners unanimously voted to give initial approval to two districts in the north part of the city — one on the east end of Normandy Isle and the other a few blocks inland from the sand along the north shore between 73rd and 87th streets. A final vote will be held Jan. 17.

The designation was heralded by elected officials and preservationists who have long sought to protect this corner of Miami Beach. The hope is that by safeguarding these buildings, encouraging owners to renovate them and coupling the historic districts with a soon-to-be-redeveloped “town center” in the middle of North Beach, the whole neighborhood will be revitalized and see new economic investment.

7435 Harding Ave
This apartment building, constructed in 1949 and designed by Gerard Pitt was the setting in the last scene of “Moonlight,” the winner of the Academy Award for best picture. It is now on track to be protected from demolition as part of a local historic district.
Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Wednesday’s vote was applauded by residents.

“Place-making is so important when you build the character of a city, and Miami Beach is one of the most unique cities in the world,” said Tanya Bhatt, a North Beach resident and activist.

The local districts include Harding Avenue from 73rd up to the northern border of the city at 87th Street, a section from Harding to Dickens Avenue between 73rd and 75th streets, and buildings on Bay Drive, Marseilles Drive and South Shore Drive on the eastern edge of Normandy Isle. This area covers a portion of the National Register District, a federal designation that does not provide any local protections.

All told, there are 313 buildings in these districts, and 271 of them are considered architecturally significant enough to contribute to the character of the neighborhood. City planners have spent a year studying each structure to prepare designation reports that provide the historical context of each district and highlight the architects who designed the neighborhoods.

“A city that respects its history respects its future,” said Mayor Dan Gelber.

1255 Marseille Dr
This apartment building, built in 1955 and designed by noted architect Gilbert Fein, is an example of the typical Miami Modern architecture that can be found in North Beach. It is in one of two new local historic districts that were initially approved on Wednesday.
City of Miami Beach

The vote marked a major victory of the city’s preservation community, including the group that fought to save Art Deco from the wrecking ball of developers, the Miami Design Preservation League. Not since 1990 have so many historic buildings been given local protection at one time.

“It’s something that the community has been working on for over 10 years, to bring local protections for these beautiful Miami Modern neighborhoods in North Beach. We’re looking forward to a great future for North Beach,” said Daniel Ciraldo, the league’s executive director.

More buildings are scheduled to be designated, as well. Two stretches of buildings on the Tatum Waterway are currently protected by a demolition moratorium while city planners prepare designation reports for these structures. Commissioners agreed to add these buildings to the mix after the preservation community agreed to support for a zoning increase referendum for the area surrounding North Beach’s main drag, 71st Street. That referendum passed in November’s election.

More Videos

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Pause
Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend 1:33

Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis 0:47

Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting 'no' 2:38

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting "no"

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin 0:33

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast

  • Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend

    The free three-day street festival celebrates Miami's Art Deco heritage continues through Monday.

Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend

The free three-day street festival celebrates Miami's Art Deco heritage continues through Monday.

Marsha Halper mhalper@miamiherald.com

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Pause
Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend 1:33

Video: Miami Beach celebrates Art Deco Weekend

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis 0:47

Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting 'no' 2:38

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting "no"

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin 0:33

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast

  • Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

    Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue talks about the fire in the Winston Towers apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

View More Video