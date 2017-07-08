Miami Beach police officer Juan Balceiro drives through Biscayne Bay holding Oliver, a Jack Russell terrier, on July 8, 2017.
Miami Beach

July 08, 2017 8:08 PM

Miami Beach officer rescues dog stranded at sea

By Ethan Bauer

ebauer@miamiherald.com

It was an eventful day on the water for Miami Beach police officer Juan Balceiro.

The newest member of the department’s Marine Patrol Unit, Balceiro was cruising around Biscayne Bay when he located Oliver, a Jack Russell terrier who had gone missing earlier Saturday.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Oliver fell off the seawall near his home on Hibiscus Island, which is located between the MacArthur and Venetian causeways. How long he was paddling through the water is unclear.

Balceiro found him around 4 p.m., and he was reunited with his family soon after.

It was Balceiro’s first rescue at sea.

