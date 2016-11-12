Miami Beach wants to know what you think about a South Beach streetcar

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president" Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:34 Miami Palmetto stuns Belen Jeusit with comeback win

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election