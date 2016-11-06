Body found floating in canal near Miami Beach High

Miami Beach detectives were investigating after a man's body was found floating in a canal near Miami Beach Senior High School.
Police said a caller reported that a body had been found in the canal near Dade Boulevard and Convention Center Drive.
The canal is across the street from the high school at 2231 Prairie Ave.
It was not clear Sunday afternoon how the man got there or the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments