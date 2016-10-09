Photo gallery: Miami Beach hosts Ciclovia

Suyumi Quiroz, center, leads a Zumba class during Miami Beach's Ciclovia, an event that transforms Washington Avenue into a paved park, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Rosy Prieto, from Miami Lakes, takes a break during Miami Beach's Ciclovia, an event that transforms Washington Avenue into a paved park, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Liz Garrido, center, and her friend, Haydee Jimenez, right, hula hoop during Miami Beach's Ciclovia, an event that transforms Washington Avenue into a paved park, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Josephine, 2, gets her face painted on Sunday during Miami Beach's Ciclovia on Washington Avenue.
Hula hoopers from the Front Yard Theatre Collective take over the street during Miami Beach's Ciclovia, an event that transforms Washington Avenue into a paved park, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Ashley Elise, 23, a performer from Front Yard Theatre Collective, does some hula hoop tricks during Miami Beach's Ciclovia on Sunday.
Bikers zoom by during Miami Beach's Ciclovia, an event that transforms Washington Avenue into a paved park, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
