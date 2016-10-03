A not-so-great yacht robbery in South Beach damages boats

First requirement of a vessel or vehicle thief: know how to drive. Sunday night’s attempted yacht thief in Miami Beach failed that crucial skill.
This criminal shortcoming left an 80-foot yacht listing in the water after crashing into several boats, then Miami Beach Marina’s dock pier L. Miami Beach Police said another boat theft was discovered at the marina later. No one has been arrested for either incident.
A yacht stolen, crashed and sinking at Miami Beach Marina.The search is on for a thief with poor boating skills. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ln6WzA3Hfp— Silva Harapetian (@silvaharapetian) October 3, 2016
The first happened around 11:30 p.m., when a stream of 911 calls complained of a large boat crashing into other boats at the marina, at 300 Alton Road near the southern end of South Beach. Police found an 80-foot yacht crashed into dock pier L and “substantial damage to numerous docked boats,” according to Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.
Witnesses told police the poor-driving thief jumped into the water. Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said divers searched for 30 to 40 minutes, but were called out when the boat started sinking. Rodriguez said police were able to stabilize and tow the boat, valued at $3.2 million according to Herald news partner CBS4.
