Little Havana - Flagami

Friday would've been her 77th birthday. A hit-and-run driver killed her on Sunday.

By David J. Neal

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

June 11, 2018 05:40 AM

A Miami woman five days from her 77th birthday was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night, according to Miami police.

Hilda Garcia, 76, was crossing Northwest 37th Avenue at Ninth Street around 10:15 p.m. when a car struck her and kept going. Garcia was only a couple of blocks from home.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident or the car involved can call Miami police at 305-603-6525; Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text Crime Stoppers at 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

