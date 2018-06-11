Friday would've been her 77th birthday. A hit-and-run driver killed her on Sunday.

A Miami woman five days from her 77th birthday was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night, according to Miami police.
Hilda Garcia, 76, was crossing Northwest 37th Avenue at Ninth Street around 10:15 p.m. when a car struck her and kept going. Garcia was only a couple of blocks from home.
Anyone who knows anything about this incident or the car involved can call Miami police at 305-603-6525; Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text Crime Stoppers at 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or go to the Crime Stoppers website.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments