Kendall

November 27, 2016 7:23 PM

Off-duty Miami police officer dies after crashing into home

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

An off-duty Miami police officer died Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a home in Kendall.

Miami-Dade police say Officer Rene Banegas, 27, was speeding south on Southwest 87th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when he lost control of his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta at the 3400 block, hit a tree and crashed into a residence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Banegas dead when they arrived. No one inside the home was injured.

He was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Miami-Dade’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Related content

Kendall

Comments

Videos

Parents duke it out in Kendall Chuck E Cheese

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos