Off-duty Miami police officer dies after crashing into home

1:03 Temple Judea celebrates Shabbat in Spanish Pause

1:59 Crowds continue to gather in Little Havana after Castro's death

1:10 Cuba's Ladies in White march in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

5:39 49ers Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context

4:27 St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott speaks after regional final win against Mater

0:57 Sunday service at the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity

1:50 Heat guard Josh Richardson said he got a good look at final shot vs. Memphis

2:11 Heat C Hassan Whiteside discusses challenge of guarding Marc Gasol

1:45 Barkov, Luongo help lead Panthers to another shootout victory

1:12 UM QB Brad Kaaya speaks about NFL Draft status after Duke victory