Off-duty Miami police officer dies after crashing into home

An off-duty Miami police officer died Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a home in Kendall.
Miami-Dade police say Officer Rene Banegas, 27, was speeding south on Southwest 87th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when he lost control of his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta at the 3400 block, hit a tree and crashed into a residence.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Banegas dead when they arrived. No one inside the home was injured.
He was off-duty at the time of the accident.
Miami-Dade’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.
