Person barricaded in Southwest Miami-Dade home

Miami-Dade police say they’re dealing with a barricaded subject in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.
The Special Response Team is on its way to a home in the 20900 block of Southwest 133rd Avenue, where the person has been barricaded since at least 6:45 a.m.
This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Multiple units responding to a barricaded person in this quiet SW Dade neighborhood. Shots were fired inside the home and we are hearing the man may be heavily armed @nbc6 #barricadedsubject #shotsfired pic.twitter.com/oCMUG7N5H0— Andrea Cruz (@Andreacruztv) January 22, 2018
