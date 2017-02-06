Video shows Miami-Dade Fire Recue capture sunbathing python near Homestead High

A Burmese python that was first spotted sunbathing by a Homestead school and later seen near an edge of an unused golf course was captured Monday afternoon by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One unit.
“The fact is they want to get away,” said Miami-Dade Lt. Scott Mullin. “The reality is a snake that size has the potential to kill.”
Venom One, which responds to snake and other animal calls, got the call just before 4 p.m. by Homestead police.
The 10-foot, 6-inch long snake had slithered its way to the edge of Keys Gate Golf and Country Club in Homestead and hid under a bunch of sticks. The club is near Homestead Senior High.
Mullin was able to move the shrubbery and pluck the snake from its hiding place.
The “long and lean” snake will be handed over to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission biologists.
“When they are that close to school you can’t take a chance,” Mullin said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
