Three victims shot, no suspects on a Saturday night in Goulds

Somebody shot into a crowd of people standing outside a Goulds house from a parking lot across the street Saturday night. Whoever decided to fire away put one person in critical condition and two people in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.
The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. in the 21400 block of Southwest 114th Court.
Police say Lashelle Williams, 28, was hit several times and is in critical condition. Xavier Pringle, 29, took a shot to the shoulder and 24-year-old Diamond Tisdale got grazed in the back of the head. All three were taken to Jackson South Hospital.
Witnesses told police they saw a white SUV leaving the parking lot after the shooting. Police say they don’t know if the SUV was involved or if there was a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477, 1-866-471-8477; text 274637; or go to the website.
